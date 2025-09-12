Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.5833.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

