Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 341.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.08% of Polaris worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Polaris by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Polaris by 7,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

PII stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

