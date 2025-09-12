PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 141.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8,350.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5,352.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.