Public Storage $PSA Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $271,196,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 34,827.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 523,452 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,157,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,742,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.62.

Shares of PSA opened at $295.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

