QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $11.20. QVC Group shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 195,353 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded QVC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

QVC Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.96.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $21.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. QVC Group had a negative return on equity of 1,390.16% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QVC Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QVC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

QVC Group Company Profile

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

