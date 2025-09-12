Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,626.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE RGA opened at $194.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

