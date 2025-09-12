REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.94% of REV Group worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,749,000.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $64.01 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.15.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The firm had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on REV Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

