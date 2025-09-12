RH $RH Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RH were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RH by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 68,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 225.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.47.

Shares of RH opened at $227.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

