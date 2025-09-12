Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,193,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,410,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $123.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355,381 shares of company stock valued at $539,335,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

