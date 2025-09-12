Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 120,294 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

