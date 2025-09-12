Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $15.53. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 6,823,564 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.0596 dividend. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 4,043,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 16.4% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 288,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

