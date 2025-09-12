Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 42,860 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.