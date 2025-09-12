Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.