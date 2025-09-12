Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $199.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

