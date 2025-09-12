Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,622 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $241.81 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

