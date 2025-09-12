Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Head-To-Head Review

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sable Offshore and Prairie Operating”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$629.07 million N/A N/A Prairie Operating $7.94 million 14.44 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.76

Analyst Recommendations

Prairie Operating has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sable Offshore and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 1 0 6 0 2.71 Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sable Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Prairie Operating has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 272.81%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Volatility and Risk

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -88.48% -17.69% Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

