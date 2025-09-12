Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $78.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price objective (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Arete Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

