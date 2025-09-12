Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,306 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292,826 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $8,286,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.4%

SEE stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.