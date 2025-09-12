Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 716,500 shares, a growth of 1,066.9% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 71.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 71.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sharps Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Brenda Baird Simpson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Danner acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $2,564,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 720,005 shares of company stock worth $4,615,300. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,044,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Sharps Technology makes up approximately 0.3% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7,489.16% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STSS opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. Sharps Technology has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $1,782.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.52. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

