Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 73.9%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
