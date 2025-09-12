Short Interest in LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) Expands By 2,131.1%

LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 2,131.1% from the August 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised LIZHI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

LIZHI Price Performance

LIZHI Announces Dividend

LIZHI stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. LIZHI has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LIZHI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LIZHI stock. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Argentarii LLC owned about 1.02% of LIZHI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About LIZHI

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

Featured Articles

