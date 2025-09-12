Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Drops By 76.9%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUG opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0128 per share. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.