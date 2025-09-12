Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Rises By 1,945.8%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 441,900 shares, a growth of 1,945.8% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Talphera Stock Up 17.2%
TLPH opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.19.
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talphera will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
