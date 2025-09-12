Short Interest in Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declines By 96.1%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

