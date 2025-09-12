Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 188.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $74.68 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

