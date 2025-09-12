Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Soluna Price Performance
Soluna stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Soluna has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.
Soluna Company Profile
