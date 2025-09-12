Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Soluna Price Performance

Soluna stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Soluna has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.