South Plains Financial, Inc. $SPFI Stake Cut by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 8,686.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Plains Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

SPFI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 18.59%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

