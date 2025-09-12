SPDR S&P Telecom ETF $XTL Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 9,344.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.03% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 1.6%

XTL opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $140.42.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

