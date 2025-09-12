State of Wyoming Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

