Synergy CHC (SNYR) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Synergy CHC to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC 10.02% -18.56% 20.28% Synergy CHC Competitors -6.09% -213.53% -2.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 1 1 3.50 Synergy CHC Competitors 671 2940 3032 94 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synergy CHC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Synergy CHC currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.62%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synergy CHC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $34.83 million $2.12 million 5.76 Synergy CHC Competitors $13.77 billion $1.23 billion 8.69

Synergy CHC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Synergy CHC beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

