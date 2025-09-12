Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.6923.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,490. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 119,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Sysco has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

