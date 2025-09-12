Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 765.5% in August

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 25,100 shares, an increase of 765.5% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is -127.27%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on TAIT

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.