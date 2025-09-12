Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $400.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $148.02 and a 1 year high of $410.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $330.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.29.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

