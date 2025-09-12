Tapestry’s (TPR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $125.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.6%

TPR opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1,025.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tapestry by 689.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

