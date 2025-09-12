Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $129,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $565.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $543.98 and its 200-day moving average is $506.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $418.91 and a twelve month high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

