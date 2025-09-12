Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Update

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7%

TELO stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.73. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telomir Pharmaceuticals

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

