Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Update

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company's stock are sold short.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7%
TELO stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.73. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
