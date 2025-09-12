Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6,847.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

