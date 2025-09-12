The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $305,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,981.60. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

