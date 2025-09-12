The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average is $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

