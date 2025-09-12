The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 283.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $64,125,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,808,000 after purchasing an additional 468,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 449,920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,557.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 317,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

