The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.29 and a beta of 0.78. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

