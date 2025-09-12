The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Receives $284.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.8235.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,217,000 after buying an additional 493,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,939,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $248.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average is $264.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.