The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

