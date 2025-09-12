Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
TIRX stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.
About Tian Ruixiang
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tian Ruixiang
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.