Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

TIRX stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

