TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 6,029,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 1,016,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TNMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TNL Mediagene to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on TNL Mediagene in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
TNL Mediagene Trading Up 12.2%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TNL Mediagene
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TNL Mediagene stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. TNL Mediagene accounts for 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned 2.56% of TNL Mediagene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
About TNL Mediagene
TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
