Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Trailblazer Merger Corporation I has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBMC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 146,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I by 503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Corporation I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trailblazer Merger Corporation I

Trailblazer Merger Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded on November 12, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

