Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 76,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 162,649 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.