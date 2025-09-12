Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Shares Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 337,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 646,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
Troilus Gold Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a market cap of C$385.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61.
