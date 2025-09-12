UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 500 Shares of Centerspace $CSR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at $6,388,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,259 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Up 2.1%

Centerspace stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $992.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is presently -171.11%.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, CEO Anne Olson acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. This represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSR

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.