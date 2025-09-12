UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 93,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.